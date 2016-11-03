Roat Osha Thai now open in Calhoun Square (with a killer happy hour)

They were going to close, yes, but re-open. Now we know where. Roat Osha has taken over the old Chiang Mai Thai space in Calhoun Square, moving just a few blocks down from its former space on Hennepin Avenue.

The menu has undergone a revamp "with American influences" and they’ll serve 25 beers on tap including many from local breweries such as Surly, Fulton, Indeed Brewing, Bent Paddle, Fair State Brewing Cooperative and Insight Brewing.

In keeping with the neighborhood’s demands (cheap happy hour) the restaurant will offer a doozy: twice daily deals including the all-important drinking snack cream cheese wontons (plain, cranberry or jalapeño), fried basil shrimp rolls, and chicken satay for $5.50 or less.

You'll find many drinking specials under $5 as well, Sunday through Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. until closing, and Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. until closing time.

The restaurant will be a welcome addition to the building, which has vacancies in two other prominent restaurant spaces, the former homes of Republic and Parella. No word on what might fill those storefronts, or when.

Roat Osha

3001 Hennepin Ave S., Minneapolis

612-377-4418

roatoshathai.com