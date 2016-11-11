Ristorante Luci is closing (but Luci Ancora will live on)

It got too popular for its cozy confines. What were they to do? They couldn’t move, obviously, or they’d lose the neighborhood audience that made them so beloved in the first place. So they did what any savvy, creative culinary family would do. They grabbed a space around the corner and called it Luci Ancora (loosely translating to “anew” in Italian).

And away they thrummed for 19 more years.

But it’s a new day, and they looked around and decided that Luci Ancora can now exist as just that, without the original space. They’ll shutter the original location. They’re calling it a “merger” and will simply do everything at the Ancora space at 2060 Randolph, and say goodbye to the original space at 270 Cleveland.

Got that? Luci and Luci Ancora are now just Luci Ancora, and it will be much less to think about for all, including you.

They’ll continue serving their family-style Italian dishes like carbonara and fettuccine with pesto.

Luci Ancora will be "anew" again, by saying farewell to the old.

If you happen to have a soft spot for the original 270 Cleveland, you have until December 31 to drop in for a spaghetti with olive oil.

Luci Ancora

2060 Randolph Ave., St. Paul

651-698-6889

luciancora.com