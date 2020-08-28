When the store closes, their trademarked Izzy's Scoops – bonus opportunities to mix and match flavors, expand your palate, or prove there's always room for ice cream – will become a thing of the past.

Back in April, the original Izzy’s Ice Cream parlor in St. Paul announced its 20-year run had come to an end. Only a few weeks later, in late May, the Minneapolis location – which acts as both a local commercial kitchen and their last customer-facing shop – was put on the market for a cool $2.5M.

At the time, Izzy’s co-founder Jeff Sommers told the Star Tribune that the sale could be explained by the coronavirus’s impact on their business, which meant switching gears to focus more heavily on distribution.

The flavors many folks turn to on hot days, shitty days, sad days, and, yunno, those other four emotionally charged days of the week, will still be available in co-ops, Kowalski’s Markets, Lunds & Byerlys, and at grocers metro-wide even after the Mill District location locks its doors for the last time.

That doomy moment arrives the evening of August 31. Folks have until then to grab enough cones and cups stacked with scoops (big or small doesn’t matter, so long as that tiny Izzy scoop tops things off), malts, sandwiches, and thicc shakes to brain freeze away all those goodbye sads.

For anyone looking to stave away the Izzy scoop-shape void left by this loss, we offer a tiny reminder and an idea that might work? Most kitchen freezers can fit several pints of ice cream at once, and a proper tablespoon dipped in hot water will just about do the trick without infringing on trademark (we think)…