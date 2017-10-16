Ricotta pizzicato: Instrumental music and fine dining meet at Acoustic Cuisine

Made possible by a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the October 15 performance gave Byers a chance to marry his passions of music and food. The composer worked with staff at Alma, primarily chef de cuisine Matti Sprague, to develop a menu that would inspire his compositions. “The music is telling the story of the food,” Byers explained, “and the food is reinforcing the emotional content of the music.”

The one-off event at Mounds Theatre began with the “Ricotta Minuet” and a crispy, rosemary-infused cracker topped with sweet, fresh ricotta and herbs doused in fruity olive oil and a touch of honey. The minuet started cello- and upright bass-heavy, melancholy but serene. The addition of the vibraphone provided a lighthearted counterpoint, and the eventual joining in of trumpet, tenor saxophone, and vocals by Becky Gaunt smoothed the edges and brought in some bubbly levity. Byers later explained that each component of the minuet mirrored one of the seven ingredients in the ricotta appetizer.

The next course featured an autumn roll -- a play on a spring roll -- comprised of savoy cabbage, roasted yam, marinated shiitakes, and sweet potato aioli. While the shiitakes weren’t very prominent in the rolls I ate, the roasted yam was crispy and the aioli was tangy and slightly sweet. Sprinkled with fresh cilantro, the overall package was a perfect embodiment of the shift from summer to fall. The “Harvest Waltz” paired with the autumn roll was jazzy and slow but buoyed by that 3/3 signature. For whatever reason, it put me in mind of a quiet bar in a busy city on a rainy day at dusk. It was music to take comfort in, to reflect by. Byers made use of the trombone’s ability to go gentle, beautifully executed by Sten Johnson.

Acoustic guitar and roasted delicata squash pair really well. Byers described “Learning to Grow” as having dual inspirations: One was the memory of wandering through the garden in his childhood home and the other was about growing into yourself. The music reflect this growth; the piece begins with just acoustic guitar played by Byers and a steady bass pizzicato from Ted Olsen. Slowly, the other musicians join in, building and expanding the melody, taking turns, the music growing ever more sure of itself. The delicata squash tartlet accompanying this was perhaps the most successful portion of the menu (which is saying something, because it was all delicious). The sturdy shell balanced the small morsels of pureed and roasted squash inside; the onion played off the sweetness, while the pickled chilies and pecorino provided contrast.

Up to this point, the music had been largely meditative. “Behind Closed Doors” changed that. Inspired by the controlled chaos of a restaurant kitchen -- which Byers experienced when he staged at Alma for a day -- this piece began with a tango-esque vibe from keyboardist Javier Santiago. He was soon joined by Johnson on trumpet and Aaron Hedenstrom on tenor sax performing scale-like measures. Violin, cello, and tambourine came in, the percussion setting the pace, which soon became assertive and driving. The restaurant kitchen vibe was strong. The spiced potato cake and smoked beef that accompanied it evidenced a similar structured-yet-improvisatory air. The tender shredded beef and potato -- often one-note ingredients -- provided a hearty canvas for the brightening yogurt-soaked cucumber and fresh mint leaves.

Composer and cellist Greg Byers Molly and Hannah Nemer

Slowly, “Behind Closed Doors” changed tempo and returned to the preparatory keyboard melody that opened the piece. The kitchen was closing down. The piece transitioned into “Dusk at the Plum Orchard,” and the servers brought small glasses of purple-pink plum consommé to each table. The strings -- violin, cello, upright bass -- sang out slow, dark, and heavy, calling up a plum’s dusky skin and the last rays of sunlight. The consommé, in contrast, was sweet, slightly tart, and bright with a custardy mouthfeel and a very quiet herbal note. The entrance of the flugelhorn into the piece more closely mirrored the consommé and introduced a note of optimism into the otherwise bittersweet tune.

The event ended with three short pieces in a Sweet Suite: “Bittersweet Blues” was chill with bass clarinet, upright bass, and vibraphone from Dave Hagedorn. The chocolate torte crumbled at first bite and melted on the tongue, all mousse-y and dark. The “Tart-antella” played with the Italian tarantella, relying on the lemon tart’s brightness for dance inspirations. The final piece, “Coconut Calypso,” was Hagedorn’s time to shine on marimba, and the accompanying macaroon was all sticky, syrupy, crunchy, chewy goodness. As Byers rocked out on shaker, he kept his other hand free to enjoy that macaroon, smiling at the musicians and cooks, at the friends and family seated around tables, enjoying his music and Alma’s food, his passions at last combined.