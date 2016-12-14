Revival St. Paul will open December 26
Our reigning fried chicken kings Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone, of the highly regarded Revival, told the Pioneer Press that they'll open their St. Paul location the day after Christmas.
So, as we recently mentioned, it's like waiting for Christmas morning (plus a day.)
And, as they hinted at previously. the new place will also have a more prominent barbeque component, with brisket, pig tails, pork shoulder, pork chops and lots more. The St. Paul space will have a full liquor license and seat about double the number of people as the Minneapolis location, plus a patio.
And, don't forget, the Minneapolis restaurnt is getting an expansion, too. So that's about four times the chicken, and four times the fun from our fried chicken champs. The duo is also working on the big Schmidt Brewery Keg House, and slinging bird at U.S. Bank Stadium.
That's a whole lotta batter.
Revival St. Paul
Opens December 26
525 Selby Ave., St. Paul
