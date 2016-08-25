Revisit a classic: Mickey's Diner is still the real deal after all these years

Mickey’s Diner is arguably the mother of all of our local eating institutions, our nostalgic best (it’s been in continuous operation in the same location for 77 years).

It hunches at the periphery of downtown St. Paul. It's so taken for granted, it’s almost invisible to natives.

So is it still worth going?

In a word: yes. Mickey’s is still satisfyingly gritty. Cigarette butts litter the sidewalk and the tiny vestibule is dingy with wear. This is not a spit-shined Mall of America facsimile of a diner where pimple-faced boys don paper hats.

This is the real deal.

Mickey's Dining Car flattop: a thing of wondrous beauty. Facebook

At least half the reason to go is the floor show. A bloodshot-eyed short order cook isn’t always keeping it together the way they do in the movies. He’s run out of hash browns and needs to get more, but stepping away with six pancakes on the tiny flattop, four burgers in various stages of completion, and two pounds of French fries burbling away in the fryer isn't an option.

Through it all, he bothers to make a Mickey Mouse face on the pancake for the kid, muttering something about not expecting a repeat if he’s too busy next time. He’s kindly, but you don’t wanna press your luck.

And, yeah, he is in a paper hat.

He and the waitress exchange barbs that are one-half entertainment, one-half stress-induced bickering. “You wanna punch in?” he demands, the implication that she’s sleepwalking through her shift.

“Plug your ears, honey,” she tells the kid. “Things are bout to get nasty.”

But they don’t, aside from shouting off a diner who’s taking nips from a bottle very chance he gets.

“You’re not gonna be allowed in here anymore!” she shouts.

“I swear I didn’t know!” the man feigns plausible deniability.

It’s all good, clean, American fun.

Greasy doesn’t begin to describe the cooking. Rivers of cooking oil are unleashed upon the mountain of hash browns from a squeeze bottle. Within seconds, it's absorbed within the ridges for you to ingest unwittingly, happily.

Ham is cut into portions that can only be described as steaks, butter appears applied with an ice cream scoop. Plate rims often seem like mere suggestions, like a frame whose painting is trying to cut loose.

Malts and shakes are served the only way they ought to be, in a flute with the dregs served alongside in a frosty steel cup. By now, the sliver of counter space meant to be your dining area is a precarious game of shuffleboard. Because it’s impossible to choose between a full stack, a burger, a shake, and a one-eyed-jack (Mickey’s famous egg-in-a-hole sandwich), you gotta choose them all.

But you’d be wise not to linger. You might be getting all googly-eyed over your potatoes O’Brien (diced ham, onion, and green pepper), but this here is a place of work. Staff has been quoted as asking lookie-loos: “A museum, it’s not. You gonna eat or kick tires?”

Forty-year veteran waitress Mary Kiritschenko says that the place is a lot of work. But good work. Still fun work.

The work is all around you here, as palpable as the film of grease on every cooking surface. Which is exactly why it's still so good after all these years.

Mickey's Dining Car

36 W. Seventh St., St. Paul

651-698-0259

mickeysdiningcar.com





