Minnesota's biggest, big name chef, Tim McKee joined Parasole, Minnesota's most corporate umbrella of restaurants. It certainly helped bring some legitimacy to places like Chino Latino, which had been langishing in last-decade branding.

But it looks like the chef is moving on again. He told the Star Tribune's Rick Nelson that he's joining The Fish Guys, a 24-year-old seafood wholesaler as a partner.

“This gives me the opportunity to connect with the product in a way that I didn’t know was out there," he said. "I thought I pretty much knew what was going on in the world of fish, I’ve always thought that that was something that I had down. But I started on Monday, and it seems that what I knew is less than the tip of the iceberg."

He added that he isn't sure how his role as partner will "unfold" but that he's enjoying learning more about fish than ever before. It will be helpful knowledge indeed as he continues his consulting roles with Parasole restaurants, Sea Change and Masu Sushi & Robata.