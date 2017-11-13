Report: Sonora Grill's Pausa concept might take over Pepitos in south Minneapolis

The new, Sonora-styled concept at East 48th Street and Chicago Avenue would be called Pausa.

In a private Twitter exchange, an unnamed admin managing the Sonora account offered the following to Heavy Table:

"[Sonora chef/owner Alejandro Castillon] is still in the process of meetings -- but will be hoping to open this location with the same concept as Sonora Grill with the name Pausa"

Last month, we reported Pepitos was behind on its taxes, had lost its liquor license, and was listed for sale for $1.5 million. Now it seems there's some good news for the family-owned restaurant: an apparent buyer for Pepitos, and owner Joe Minjares' recent successful surgery.

Launched inside Midtown Global Market in 2011, Sonora moved to its current East Lake location in 2013. Castillon's menu of tacos plus South American and Spanish dishes has scored high marks from local critics over the years.

City Pages left a message with Sonora about the potential Pepitos acquisition; we'll update this post as soon as we hear back.