Red's Savoy opening Northeast Minneapolis location

The owners of Keegan's Irish Pub are opening a franchise location of Red's Savoy Pizza next door to their University Avenue pub location, in what was formerly the clothing boutique Mona, reports the Mpls./ St. Paul Business Journal.

Interesting factoids about this particular Red's location include a lunchtime pizza buffet, late-night hours until 2 a.m. on weekends, and a bring-your-pizza into Keegan's Pub policy.

Not to be a buzzkill, but true fans of Red's know that only the original East Side location and its heavily seasoned ovens, running constantly since 1965 will truly create the magic that is a Red's Savoy pizza pie.

Then again, the streets roll up at dusk on the east side, so maybe we'll be lurking around the Northeast location when a late night pie is the only thing that will sate us.

Projected opening January 1, 2017.

Red's Savoy Northeast

18 University Ave., NE.. Minneapolis