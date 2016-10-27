Rebel Donut Bar will bring mini-doughnuts to Northeast Minneapolis

“The doughnut has always been the working man’s delicacy.”

Doughnuts thus became Traver's ticket out of the garage. He’d always dreamed of working for himself, so Rebel Donut Bar was born.



The doughnuts themselves are rebels, too, in that they refuse to adhere to typical donut-size standards. They’re only slightly larger than a quarter, packing all of their flavor and beauty into a tiny space.

Traver and his partner Kiah Gumeringer stumbled upon this formula while working out of their home with two small fryers. They found the process of making regular doughnuts was slow and tedious. “You could only make, like, two regular-sized donuts at a time," says Traver. "It was like ‘this isn’t going to work.’”

So they shrunk the doughnut.



The plan was to start making standard-size doughnuts once they had bigger, better equipment, but this signature diminutive size with the big flavor has been working so well, it’s now all they do.



The product is a perfect substitute for cake at weddings, and believe it or not, snacking on with beer. Rebel has been popping up at breweries all over town, and if you prefer, you can have your booze inside the doughnut too, as they offer a number of adult beverage flavors. Their big hit is the “Rebel Yell” using the eponymous whiskey, and bacon.



Watch for their Northeast Minneapolis storefront coming sometime around the beginning of the year, where a barista will eventually fill out the “bar” side of the equation. “We’re just gonna hang out and be ourselves.”



That’s what being a rebel is all about, right?



Rebel Donut Bar will also be popping up every Sunday at locavore favorite Golden Fig Fine Foods from 11 a.m. 'til sold out, or at a brewery near you.

Visit their webpage for their full pop-up schedule.

Rebeldonutbar.com