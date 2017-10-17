Rebel Donut Bar is now slinging mini sweets in Northeast

Besides, Rebel Donut Bar founders Kiah Gumeringer and Vince Traver are no strangers to working in tight quarters. The Nordeast locals initially shrunk down their sweets because it just took way too long to make full-sized donuts in their at-home fryers, they told City Pages last year.

Now, after popping up at breweries and events throughout the Twin Cities and raising more than $17,000 through Kickstarter, Rebel Donut Bar is officially up and running in a home of its own at 1226 Second St. NE.

Rebel is serving coffee and ice cream alongside a rotating lineup of donut flavors, which are posted to Twitter each morning. (Today, you could satisfy your sweet tooth with pineapple hibiscus, cookie dough, and a gluten-free option called the "Bridezilla," along with a bunch of others.) And while the shop may be small, a release from these donut rebels promises a secluded patio in the back that's "sure to be a secret gem of Northeast."

Hours are Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to sell out and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to sell out.

Rebel Donut Bar

1226 Second St. NE, Minneapolis

651-234-0723

rebeldonutbar.com