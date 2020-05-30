Ready to rebuild? These groups and businesses could use your help

As a result, though, local nonprofits that work to address those issues had a deserved moment in the spotlight. The Minnesota Freedom Fund has received so much national attention they’ve begun asking would-be donors to instead support groups with a more “urgent need for supplies and support out in the field,” singling out the Black Visions Collective, Reclaim the Block, and North Star Health Collective.

Also in need of support is the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund, organized by his sister Philonise, “to cover funeral and burial expenses, mental and grief counseling, lodging and travel for all court proceedings, and to assist our family in the days to come as we continue to seek justice for George.” You can contribute here.

And while a loss of property is never as horrifying as the loss of life, this week has seen catastrophic material damage too. As anger and frustration boiled over on Lake Street and beyond this week, it wasn’t just highly insured corporations like Target and U.S. Bank that suffered. Community organizations and small businesses, including many restaurants already reeling from Covid-19-related financial setbacks, literally went up in flames.

The Lake Street Council has set up a fund directed “toward helping the Lake Street small business and nonprofit community rebuild their storefronts and providing for our neighborhoods” that you can support here. And the owner of the Jigjiga Business Center on East Lake Street has a fund for Somali-run businesses affected by the riots here.

Individual businesses and organizations are looking for help as well. We’ve gathered some links to their fundraising pages, with brief descriptions of who they are and what happened. Please mention other fundraisers in the comments and we’ll try to keep this page updated as thoroughly as possible. And stay safe out there.

A Auto Mall

Thirteen cars were stolen from an immigrant-owned used car dealer and the business’s building was destroyed. Donate here.

E&L Supermarket and Deli

North Minneapolis market suffered vandalism and robbery. Donate here.

The Hook & Ladder Theatre and Lounge



Though located inopportunely near the Third Precinct, this great non-profit music space remains standing, despite being broken into and suffering water damage, the Star Tribune reports. Donate here.

Gandhi Mahal

Restaurant owner Ruhel Islam made headlines yesterday with his principled support of the protests. Now he's looking for some community support to rebuild. Donate here.

Jhoaleymat

Retail store in El Mercado Central selling clothing “for special events and occasions” was looted. Donate here.

Midori’s Floating World Café

Japanese restaurant a block away from the Third Precinct, damaged during the riots. Donate here.

Migizi

The Native American youth center suffered extensive damage. Donate to the relief fund here or directly to Migizi here.

Minnesota Transitions Charter Schools

Schools located in the same strip mall as Target were vandalized and looted. Donate here.

Optimism Integrity and Contentment

A “small, black-owned business which aimed to serve beauty products, gift items and holiday decor to the community of Minneapolis” on Lake Street. The store was damaged and merchandise was stolen. Donate here.

Scores Sports Bar

This African-American-owned establishment’s opening was delayed by pandemic-related business regulations and then burned to the ground during the riots. Donate here.

Sunny’s Hair and Wigs

African-American owned store looted. Donate via Venmo: @sunnykiriyama.

Town Talk Diner

Landmark restaurant burned to the ground in the riots. Donate here.