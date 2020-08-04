Late last week, the mac-'n'-cheese-centric Southern restaurant at 48th & Chicago in south Minneapolis announced its permanent closure.

"It has been two years of love and appreciation, full of laughter and connections, with our 'R. A. Mac Fam,' and we wouldn't trade any of it," writes owner Kevin Huyck, citing challenges with the building, his own growing pains as an owner, and finally, the crushing blow of COVID-19.

Huyck launched the Elbow Room at 735 E. 48th St. as a brick-'n'-mortar spinoff of his food truck, which will remain in seasonal biz through October (Elbow Room gift cards will be honored). The menu focused on meaty mac dishes, plus sandwiches and "meat and three" barbecue; this reporter can confirm: The place was tasty.

"From the bottom of my heart, and through teary eyes, my team and I thank you for letting us be part of your life," Huyck's goodbye note concludes.

Previously, short-lived (and short-ribbed!) Sum Dem Korean BBQ occupied the tiny space, having replaced Star Moon Chinese Restaurant.