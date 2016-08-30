Quietly delicious Empire Coffee and Pastry is opening a second location in Northeast
Did you know there's a high-end indie coffee shop with high-end pastries thrumming away quietly on Stinson Avenue in Northeast?
If not, this might help matters a bit: they’re opening a new, second location on the more heavily trafficked Broadway Street Northeast. There, sisters Amy and Chrissy Kelsch will continue their dedication to great coffee with equally great food, a combo that’s surprisingly difficult to find around here.
Amy has a degree from the French Pastry School in Chicago, and also had a decade-long career in the fine dining world. The menu will include “modern American pastries,” and a lunch menu of scratch-made soups, salads, and sandwiches.
Opens the first week of September.
Original Empire Coffee: 451 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis
The New Empire Coffee: 807 Broadway St. NE., Minneapolis
612-331-3877
empireminneapolis.com
