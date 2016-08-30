Quietly delicious Empire Coffee and Pastry is opening a second location in Northeast

If not, this might help matters a bit: they’re opening a new, second location on the more heavily trafficked Broadway Street Northeast. There, sisters Amy and Chrissy Kelsch will continue their dedication to great coffee with equally great food, a combo that’s surprisingly difficult to find around here.

Amy has a degree from the French Pastry School in Chicago, and also had a decade-long career in the fine dining world. The menu will include “modern American pastries,” and a lunch menu of scratch-made soups, salads, and sandwiches.

Opens the first week of September.

Original Empire Coffee: 451 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis

The New Empire Coffee: 807 Broadway St. NE., Minneapolis

612-331-3877

empireminneapolis.com