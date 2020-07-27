Quarantine Games: What am I eating? (Round 9)

In the most recent installment of the games, reader-commenter Cassie Jackson emerged victorious by correctly guessing that south Minneapolis newcomer Órale Mexican Eats had cooked up the feast in Round Eight’s photos.

We also gave a very special shout-out to Amy Fish, who identified nearly all of the dishes correctly! Pictured were Órale's incredible esquites, a pair of beer-battered fish tacos on blue corn tortillas, a California swimming burrito, and BBQ Filipino tacos.

Devotees of these shenanigans know the rules haven’t changed since day one. Still, we review them each week, in case we’re picking up playful stragglers along the way: Readers shall guess the answer to “What am I eating?” (i.e., which restaurant in the Twin Cities is responsible for the dishes in the photograph, and what those dishes might be). Post your answers in the comment section of this blog, response tweets, Facebook comments, etc.

Winners will receive a feather in their cap (proverbial, not literal), possibly a ridiculous gif, a deep sense of inner fulfillment, plus a shout out here when we reveal the correct answer.

