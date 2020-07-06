Quarantine Games: What am I eating? (Round 8)

When last we met, reader Joe Bro correctly guessed West Bank institution The Red Sea had created the savory feast of Doro Wat pictured snug in its bed of injera during Round Seven of the games.

Devotees of this little contest know the rules haven’t changed since day one. Your host, however, hasn’t given up hope that we might be picking up friends along the way, so we’re going to reiterate them yet again for newcomers: Readers shall guess the answer to “What am I eating?” (i.e., which restaurant in the Twin Cities made the dishes in the photograph, and what those dishes might be) by way of the comment section of this blog, response tweets, traditional Facebook comments, etc. Winners receive a little extra strut in their step, possibly a ridiculous gif as a “trophy,” a profound sense of inner fulfillment, plus a shout out here when we reveal the correct answer.

So, sweet and sincere City Pages readers, from whence does this bounty spring?

Thank you for playing!