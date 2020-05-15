Quarantine Games: What am I eating? (Round 6)

Not only is this installment special for its midday qualities, we’re also playing with added fervor thanks to Governor Walz’s Wednesday switcheroo, which ensures Minnesota's quar will change shape over the coming days.

That’s right, as of Monday, we’ll be “staying safe” rather than “staying at home” … So does that mean the Quarantine Games should continue? Only time will tell, folks!

Before we jump into this week’s competition, Round Five found readers Benjamin Harrelson, Tony Wrich, and Naomi Lynn in a three-way tie with their correct guess of University Avenue’s Tea House.

Of course, the rules of play in this ol’ contest remain unchanged: You guess the answer to “What am I eating?” (and/or what the dishes might be) via the comment section on this post, traditional response tweets of yore, Facebook comments, etc. Winners receive bragging rights, possibly a ridiculous gif as a gift, a deep sense of inner fulfillment, and a shout out here as we reveal to readers the correct answer.

So, brave and brilliant CP readers, which Twin Cities dining establishment created this legendary lunch?

As always, we appreciate you for playing with us.