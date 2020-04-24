Quarantine Games: What am I eating? (Round 4)

Previous weeks showcased the glory of Gorkha Palace, hearty goods from the Black Forest Inn, and a recent barbecue feast from Rooster’s.

We’re back with a third round.

Though we’ve changed it up by tossing that absolutely trash, totally unfinishable puzzle to the curb, trust that the game at hand remains the same.

Like always, we beg you to answer the following: “Who made this cornucopia of takeout splendor?” *Grandma Ginny’s tarnished silver dinner forks added for scale.

To review:

The feast has been photographed in its restaurant-provided containers. Please submit guesses as to which Twin Cities dining establishment provided such a blessed bounty, and/or ideas for what the dishes might be. Answers will be accepted via the comment section on this post, ye olde response tweet, Facebook comments, etc.

Winners receive bragging rights, a deep sense of inner fulfillment, and a shoutout here as we reveal to readers the correct answer.

Stay quick. Stay grateful. Stay strong. …And we appreciate you playing!