Quarantine Games: What am I eating? (Round 3)

After the smashing success of our first two installments – featuring Gorkha Palace’s splendors and the Black Forest Inn’s hearty offerings – we’ve returned with a third round.

The rules have not changed. To review:

The above feast has been photographed in its provided takeout containers. Please submit guesses for which Twin Cities dining establishment provided such a blessed bounty, and/or ideas for what the dishes might be. Answers will be accepted via the comment section on this post, ye olde response tweet, Facebook comments, etc.

Winners receive bragging rights, a deep sense of inner fulfillment, and a shoutout here as we reveal to readers the correct answer.

So, sharp-eyed readers: Who made the takeout resting atop my (still unfinished, I don’t wanna hear it) puzzle?

Stay sharp. Stay grateful. Stay well. And thank you for playing!