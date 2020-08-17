Quarantine Games: What am I eating? (Round 10)

When we met last in Round Nine of the games (way back in July!) a classy sport by the name of River T. claimed “gold” (we don’t give out tangible prizes, sry) for recognizing that St. Paul’s Shish Mediterranean Kitchen had whipped up an impeccable Fattoush Salad with gyro meat and chicken shawarma wrap with spicy feta featured in that week's contest.

Befitting this crisp and sunny Monday morning, we present the above for your pondering. You’ll note this take us on a departure from big, meal-time spreads in favor of highlighting the Twin Cities’ baking scene!

Devotees of these shenanigans know the rules haven’t changed since day one, yet we review them each week should stragglers in search of fun join along the way: The idea here is that readers guess the answer to “What am I eating?” (i.e., which establishment in the Twin Cities is responsible for the food in the photograph, and what might that food be). Guesses should be posted in the comment section of this blog, via response tweets, Facebook comments, etc.

Winners may receive a ridiculous gif, bigger, better boasting abilities, a modicum of inner fulfillment (though this could be fleeting), and a shoutout here when we reveal the correct answer.

As always: thank you for your sporting attitude, and for playing with us!