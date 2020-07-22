Tomorrow might mark the beginning of the end for its opposite: Curran's, opened in 1948 and hardly changed since then.

The Minneapolis Planning Commission's agenda for its Thursday meeting includes a proposal for a five-story, 82-unit apartment complex at the corner of 42nd Street and Nicollet Avenue. The Business Journal reports the developer, Alex Gese, confirmed he has the Curran's property under contract.

The building (currently titled simply "4207 Nicollet") needs a conditional use permit, as its height exceeds the four-story maximum in that neighborhood. Its planned underground parking garage, which would have 36 spaces, is also less than the required number (41) for such a development.

Apartments available there would be "both affordable and market rate," according to the city planning document. And:

There will be a lobby, club room and fitness room on the first floor of the building, a dog wash room in the parking garage level of the building and a rooftop patio area.

Curran's, home to vinyl booths, scandalously low-priced pie, all-day breakfast, and a menu bursting with diner classics -- cottage cheese and peach "salad," anyone? -- catered to upwards of 500 diners a day, as of November 2016.

“It sounds clichéd, but I have the highest regard for my staff and my customers,” owner Dennis Curran told us back then. “I have a genuine caring for all of them.”

Curran (who didn't respond to the Business Journal's request for comment) inherited the joint from his parents, Mike and Betty, and his wife and children both worked there as well.

As of last month, Curran's has reopened for dine-in and patio service, plus takeout.