It's only been a few weeks since Prairie Dogs announced that it would be shuttering its Lyn/Lake storefront, citing a cursed space as the reason for flagging business.

Starting tomorrow, January 25, the Prairie Dogs crew will be running the food program at the recently renovated Viking music bar on the West Bank, which is great news. Inspired dogs might be just the thing for this bar that's historically been more about the drink and the tunes.

They're planning an abbreviated Prairie Dogs menu of signatures like Jimmy Two Times Italian sausage (spicy Calabrese pork sausage, sweet peppers, and marinara), locally sourced cheese curds, a Sonora Dog (wrapped in bacon), and of course the Chicago-style, a classically dressed Prairie Dog.

In a bold move away from trend, they're calling this a "meat-centric" menu, and indeed, the only vegetarian options we spotted were a grilled cheese (topped with cheddar curds!) and a handful of very fried appetizers. Bar food like your dad's bar used to make it.

Need vegan? The Hard Times is a tofu toss away.

Whiskey, meet hot dog. Photo courtesy of Viking Bar Facebook Page.

The kitchen will be open Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to midnight, and Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

Plans for weekday lunch, weekend brunch, and even delivery are in the works.

1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis

612-353-4794

vikingbar.com