Portillo’s Chicago-style beef restaurant will open in Woodbury this summer
The rumors swirling around the Twin Cities are true.
Beloved Chicago Italian beef and hot dog chain Portillo’s is coming to the Twin Cities, and will land in Woodbury by mid-July.
The restaurant is known for its proprietary dipped beef sandwiches and Chicago-style hot dogs piled high on big bread and big buns. You can get them dry, extra-gravy, or dipped. ("We dip the sandwich in gravy.")
Well, what else would you do?
The Woodbury location will be the first of more eventual Twin Cities locations, and opens in mid-July.
8450 Hudson Road, Woodbury
Portillos.com
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content