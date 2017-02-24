Plan your weekend (and beyond) with this eating and drinking calendar

Hope so, because here's what's coming up on the calendar: beer yoga, a Mexican takeover of Heyday, and a bunch of special events at Grand Cafe.

As it turns out, Grand Cafe isn’t quite finished.



Not yet! Their transition out of their Kingfield building has been postponed. (What’s going in next is anyone’s guess but chef Jamie Malone’s short tenure there makes us pray it has something to do with her.)

So, owners Dan and Mary Hunter are taking this as an opportunity to celebrate 10 years in business, and inviting a bunch of their favorite people to come and cook, party, and chill.

Witness the return of the recently retired Brahim Hadj-Moussa (affectionately known as “Hadj”) of Barbary Fig or be treated to a barbecue dinner with Erik Sather of Lowry Hill Meat. They're also planning a Faegre’s reunion dinner. (If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember Faegre’s, and if you’re not, just know it was one of the most important restaurants in town, paving the way for many of the important food people you know and love around here.)



Also expect at least one full weekend of their famous brunches (this weekend) and possibly beyond! For the full calendar go to their Facebook Page and keep an eye on what they’ve got planned. There’s even a Fat Tuesday dinner with live music and a New Orleans-inspired menu. Here's part of the schedule, as we know it right now:

Tuesday, February 28, Fat Tuesday celebration, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7, The Barbary Fig Prix Fixe Dinner

Sunday, March 12, Faegre’s Reunion

Wednesday, March 15, Grand Cafe Alum Dinner

Weekend Brunches 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Stay tuned for more details to come," says Mary Hunter.

3804 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-822-8260

Bar Luchador swaps tacos for burgers this Monday at Burger Slam.



Chef/owner Angelo Pennacchio of Bar Luchador says he’s been working hard on his burger grind and it's standing up pretty damn good next to all the other pretty damn good burgers in town.

Pennacchio says the burgers are his take on what a chef’s burger should be. There's a Classic with American cheese, pickles, and secret sauce; a “Juicy Loosey” in a loose-meat style with “real cheese spread,” some “grown up” options with mushrooms and vegetables. Make sure you ask for an off-menu Whopper. You heard it here. Also, “hella cheap” PBRs for $3, and boozy slushes for $4.50.

Monday, February 27

5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

825 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis

612-379-1450

barluchador.com

Heyday goes to Mexico.



Just as Bar Luchador is going American for a day, Heyday is going Mexican for two.



March 8 and 9 mark a Mexican restaurant takeover at Heyday, with a $49 four-course tasting menu or an a la carte menu. There are snackers like aguachile of striped bass with charred cucumber, Veracruz-style Blue Fin tuna ceviche, fried fish tacos with a cabbage slaw and pickled pasilla crema, three different types of housemade tamales, churros, and much more.

Also enjoy $3 Mexican beers, $3 tequila shots, and $4 glasses of housemade tapache (a fermented pineapple drink). In other words, come prepared for a party.

For reservations: 612-200-9369.

Wednesday and Thursday, March 8 and 9

2700 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis

heydayeats.com







Psycho Suzi’s is cranking Polynesian up to 11 with a torchlight Luau pop-up dinner and pig roast.



Psycho Suzi's is planning a night of limber hula dancers, “Samoan warriors,” and a range of exotic treats including a pig roast, tiki drinks, and Kona beer on tap (free-flowing with price of a ticket). The event is communal seating so you’re encouraged to bring friends dressed in their finest or worst Hawaiian shirts and homemade grass skirts and whatever other fashion abominations you can think up. Purchase tickets here.

March 31, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

612-788-9069

psychosuzis.com

Baker’s Field Garage Door Pop-Up event is on Sunday.

Did you know northeast Minneapolis has a mill with a bakery attached to it, which means way better flour and way better bread? If not, head on over to Food Building on Sunday to check it out and buy up some of Baker’s Field’s excellent baked goods (including Anzac Cookies, granola, bagels and bialys, pretzels, croutons, s’mores, and lots more), much of which will not be available anywhere else because of their delicacy and shelf-instability. Now that’s fresh. (This might be a good time to shed a tear for Lone Grazer, which sadly announced its shuttering this week.)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

1401 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis

612-545-5555

foodbuilding.com

Beer Yoga at Radisson Red



You’re not really that into yoga but you are into beer, so go over to Radisson Red and combine the two. Test the limits of meditation and exercise whilst tippling. And guess what? The class is free. Led by a real-lfe veteran yoga teacher who knows her stuff and will lead you in beer-friendly yoga poses. Food and drink specials in the bar after class.

Friday, March 3, 6:30 p.m to 7:30p.m.

609 S. 3rd St., Minneapolis

612-252-5400

radissonred.com