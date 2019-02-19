Pittsburgh, PA pastor plans to pour pints at Eat Street's new 'Prodigal Pub'

The Business Journal recently reported that Randi and Jeff Cowmeadow -- a community college Spanish teacher and long-time senior pastor at Minneapolis' Calvary Church, respectively -- are taking over the old GYST Fermentation Bar space at 25 E. 26th St.

(Meanwhile, as we reported last month, GYST is relocating down the street to 16 1/2 W. 26th St. -- a smaller space where they'll focus on workshops and tastings.)

Jeff's church is only a few blocks from the planned pub, where the Business Journal says you can expect nine tap beers and "a large whiskey selection." Food-wise, sounds like pretty standard bar fare: sandwiches, pot pies, soups, and apps. And from the looks of the Cowmeadows' liquor license application, you can expect live music and entertainment, too.

The pub takes its name from the parable of the prodigal son, the biblical story in which a garbage child returns home after partying a bunch and is welcomed back by his very understanding dad.

(I'm paraphrasing.)

No Cowmeadow sons are referenced in the Business Journal's report, though two daughters -- Kendahl and Madison -- will help out at the new bar. Kendahl is currently a D'Amico and Sons baker; Madison manages Zelo in downtown Minneapolis.

Expect the Prodigal Pub to open sometime next month.