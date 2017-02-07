Pimento Jamaican Kitchen in Burnsville has closed
The restaurant that brought hot and soulful Jamaican cooking to a Burnsville food court has closed.
Tomme Beevas and Yoni Reinharz opened Pimento Jamaican Kitchen after winning a battle on Food Court Wars.
They then went on to open a wildly popular second location on Minneapolis’ Nicollet Avenue. According to the Minneapolis/ St. Paul Business Journal, the partners will keep their Eat Street location open and are hoping to relocate the Burnsville restaurant, and will possibly open a third location as well.
The two have always considered the original Pimento as a jumping off point, and plan to expand the brand nationwide. Beevas and Reinharz were not immediately available for comment.
