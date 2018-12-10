The latest restaurant to land in the thriving and/or dead Minneapolis neighborhood will be Piggy Bank, according to a Monday press release. It's headed for the Hennepin Avenue space that recently proved too large and unweildy to sustain the Lotus Uptown.

PB comes from Kaskaid Hospitality, the same group behind CRAVE, UNION Rooftop and UNION Bar & Grill, REV Ultra Lounge... a whole bunch of all-caps-styled places where you've likely eaten or drank or at least seen Tomi Lahren getting a drink chucked on her.

The menu "will include a variety of ingredients which are all natural, hormone and antibiotic free, cage free, and locally sourced," according to the release. It's made up of American classics—wings, burgers, pizzas—and Northeast's increasingly ubiquitous vegan butchery Herbivorous Butcher has been tapped to deliver meat-free alternatives: sandwiches, flatbreads, salads, and shareable apps.

The space has been a revolving door for restaurants in recent years, going from Old Chicago to the BoneYard to Salsa a la Salsa to Game Sports Bar to Lotus.

No full menu online for the most recent tenant just yet, but pics in that release and currently available on the Piggy Facebook include this burger...

And this significantly more daunting burger...

And these deep-fried rings...

Plus these drinks...

And... this cheese-drenched thing!

Piggy Bank will open Friday, with a grand opening planned for December 22. Hours are 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Piggy Bank

2841 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

