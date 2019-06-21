Pie & Mighty to angry customer: We're pro-Pride, and we love God

In a private email, Swan and Mattison drafted a response for the ages, before posting a portion (anonymizing the erstwhile subscriber) to their Twitter account. What remained could be called a... smiting from on pie?

Per the tweet, dated June 18:

Them: I’m unsubscribing to your newsletter because you assume that everyone is “pro-pride” Us: We are sorry to see you leave our pie community, but are grateful for you letting us know why. You stated that we carry the “assumption that all people are pro ‘pride.’

Let us be the first to say, we never make that assumption. We are all too aware of how this isn’t true, as we have witnessed friends lose their lives, families and dignity because of people who cannot accept that love is love.

Jesus commanded us to do it. So we do. We love our community, our message, our pies and ourselves. And believe it or not, above all, we love God.

I pray where hope begins (your email address) is in your heart and actions. We wish you well and over blessings to you and those you love and serve,

Rachel & Ratchet Owners, Pie & Mighty

What's plain is—unlike the thinly veiled hatred and division at the core of their former subscriber’s message—the bakers center their words and worlds in love.

Reached for comment on the incident, Swan took a break between baking pie crusts to confirm that Pie & Mighty’s business approach is one of: “pro-JOY pro-pride kindness rules no matter what.”

Mattison elaborated on their shared m.o., in the life sense.

"Pie & Mighty is pro-pride: We're all for love and joy and trust and thinking the best of our fellow beings on this ride of life. Pie & Mighty is also proud and out loud! We're proud of ourselves, we're proud of our pie, and we're proud of all of you—for being exactly who you are. As our good friend Robert says, 'You do you.' I mean, who else can do you as well as you? That's right: no one but you! Keep on being your awesome selves, Pie Loopers. We need each and every one of you exactly as you are. Happy Pride, friends. Be the best you you can be and help others do the same."

Looking to support Pie & Mighty in their pastry-fueled quest to spread all forms of love? Soon they'll be expanding beyond their subscription-based model to include a new shop on Chicago Avenue with retail hours.

Head to their website for details as they become available—or heck, sign up for the Pie Loop newsletter. We hear it's made of pure joy.