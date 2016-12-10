Piccolo, one of the finest restaurants in Minneapolis, is closing
One of Minneapolis' finest restaurants is closing.
Doug Flicker and his wife Amy Greely announced today that they will close their innovative south Minneapolis restaurant Piccolo on March 11th, 2017. The restaurant was known for its intricrate presentations of smaller plates, hence the name, meaning "little" in Italian.
Flicker has been working on his latest project, Esker Grove, scheduled to open on December 13th (this coming Monday) at the Walker Art Center. Esker Grove is described as a modern but unfussy approach to vegetable and grain-focused cooking, using classic techniques and "organically-motivated dishes."
Piccolo has been open since 2010, and over the years enjoyed tons of fame and accolades, including being featured on an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations during its first year.
Its is also the sort of place that would require constant and diligent attention from the chef to assure quality, and we had been wondering how he would manage both restaurants simultaneously.
