Piccolo, one of the finest restaurants in Minneapolis, is closing

Doug Flicker and his wife Amy Greely announced today that they will close their innovative south Minneapolis restaurant Piccolo on March 11th, 2017. The restaurant was known for its intricrate presentations of smaller plates, hence the name, meaning "little" in Italian.

Flicker has been working on his latest project, Esker Grove, scheduled to open on December 13th (this coming Monday) at the Walker Art Center. Esker Grove is described as a modern but unfussy approach to vegetable and grain-focused cooking, using classic techniques and "organically-motivated dishes."

Piccolo has been open since 2010, and over the years enjoyed tons of fame and accolades, including being featured on an episode of Anthony Bourdain’s No Reservations during its first year.

Its is also the sort of place that would require constant and diligent attention from the chef to assure quality, and we had been wondering how he would manage both restaurants simultaneously.

Two of Flicker’s current staff, Cameron Cecchini and Grisha Hammes, will be revamping the space to open their own restaurant, Tenant, in spring of 2017.

Here is comment from Doug Flicker we recieved via email:

"It is with a full heart that I would like to announce the closing of my restaurant. Piccolo has been the realization of a dream that allowed me to cook with my heart for the last 7 years. Simply put, times change and so have we. Amy and I are working on new projects and we look forward to sharing them with you as they finalize. In the mean time, I do hope to see you at Sandcastle on Lake Nokomis in the summers and Esker Grove at the Walker Art Center.

Piccolo would never have been the success it was without the endless work of an amazing group of talented individuals, the love and partnership of my wife Amy as well as my original business partner Jim Andrus and you the dining public. I truly appreciate the time we had together at Piccolo."

Thankfully, we've got a few more months to fill Piccolo's tiny space while filling our bellies with their tiny plates.

Piccolo