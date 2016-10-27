Pho by any other name: The fight for the soul of Vietnamese cooking

That’s the final message from Jenny Yang, a Los Angeles-based comedian who dropped a parody video, “How to Eat a PB&J” in response to Bon Appetit’s recent video “How to Eat Pho.”

In the video, a chef, who is not Vietnamese, spoke as an authority on the subject of pho, a traditional noodle soup that Vietnamese people have been eating for generations without the help of American chefs, thank you very much.

Bon Appetit's video was lambasted swiftly and roundly by the internets, culiminating in one resounding refrain. All together now: Don’t tell Asians how to eat their food.

For their part, Bon Appetit admitted that they did not do their diligence as writers, editors, and video producers, and that they will be spending the coming weeks trying to figure out “what role” a mainstream food brand like Bon Appetit should play when it comes to the topic of “cultural appropriation.” They also removed the video.

But what's the big deal if a chef wants to share his perspective on a soup that is beloved by all, Vietnamese and non-Vietnamese diners alike?

For starters, no Vietnamese people were contacted in the making of the film.

“It deprives us of telling the story of our culture,” says Linh Ho, a professional cook and Minnesota native born to Vietnamese immigrant parents. Her problem with the video stems not from the notion that a white chef can’t be considered an expert in Vietnamese food, it’s that Vietnamese people were bypassed in favor of a white guy -- a phenomenon depressingly familiar in food media.

For example, if you consult American food media for the preeminent expert in Mexican food, look to Rick Bayless; in Thai food, look to Andy Ricker; in ramen, look to Ivan Orkin (who recently brought his famed noodles to Minneapolis). White dudes, all.

It’s no surprise, says Soleil Ho (no relation to Linh) also a Minnesota native and pro cook now living in Portland, Oregon.

“White men are much better equipped to be the stars that they are,” she says. “They know the language, and they have the know-how to navigate the media. We’re so primed to imagine a chef being a certain way.”

Just close your eyes and imagine a chef, she says. Who do you see?

Unfortunately, a white guy, sometimes in a toque, sometimes not, is too often what food media sees. And all too often, it isn’t until that guy gets his hands on something -- pho is only one example -- that it becomes legitimized in the eyes of mainstream food media.

When she first came across the video, Soleil was not surprised in the least. Though, she says, the method for eating a bowl of pho described in the video is "totally insane."

In the video, chef Tyler Akin talks about "the twirl," a method of wrapping noodles around your chopsticks. He also admonishes the eater not to season the broth with hoisin or Sriracha without tasting it first, or you might offend the chef. It's as tired a refrain as telling diners not to put salt and pepper on a dish because the dish is already "seasoned perfectly" by the chef. Soleil says she puts "all the stuff" on her pho before eating it, because she knows what she likes.

Last week, the New York Times wandered into similarly messy territory (though they’ve not issued any apologies, at least not yet). In their cooking section, they published a recipe by Martha Rose Shulman for “pho with broccoli and quinoa.” They have since changed the name of the recipe to “Vietnamese-style soup with broccoli and quinoa” because, as it turns out, pho without noodles cannot in fact be pho.

As one NYT commenter put it: “It’s as silly as still calling a dish spaghetti and meatballs if you kept the marinara and meatballs, but replaced the spaghetti noodles with quinoa.”

So is it any better if you call the dish “Vietnamese-style soup?”

The problem there, Soleil says, is seeing Vietnamese food “simulated back at [her].”

She calls a dish like “Vietnamese-style soup with broccoli and quinoa” a “simulacrum,” or a “copy of a copy of a copy.” And every time she sees one of those copies, it’s a confirmation in her mind that Vietnamese is only a “sub-category” of cuisine, or something that’s thought of as “lower” until it can be “elevated or interpreted” via a white chef or restaurateur.

In addition to the video, the graphic text "Pho is the new ramen" was flashed over the images. To Soleil's point, pho wasn't anything until it's the new something else. At least according to Bon Appetit.

But what about fusion? Isn't, for instance, the Korean taco a legitimate way to approach food of a different culinary persuasion?

That is legit, says Soleil, and she gives an example of her Vietnamese grandmother’s cooking. “She tried to make me spaghetti. And it was really different. It wasn’t at all the spaghetti you’d be familiar with.”

The point, of course, is that nobody is upholding Soleil’s grandmother’s spaghetti and calling it “elevated spaghetti” or the “new spaghetti.”

And even if they did, she says, it wouldn’t have the same cultural baggage as a white guy co-opting her Vietnamese grandmother’s cooking and reclaiming it as his own.

“The problem is when this is held up as better,” she concludes.

That’s what makes Yang’s “call back” video so brilliant. Her way of eating a PB&J (besieged with gobs of mayo, among other bastardizations) is certainly one way of eating the beloved American sandwich. But it is also most certainly not the “right” or “better” way.

And nobody would probably ever go to Jenny Yang, a Vietnamese woman, to ask her about the proper way to eat or interpret the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Which is just what Bon Appetit, and many food outlets do when covering cuisines from other ethnicities.

Linh asks: “I’m Asian, and I worked at an Italian restaurant for five years, and what if I opened an Italian restaurant?”

She might be hailed for bringing a new perspective to Italian cuisine, but she would almost certainly not be tapped by a national food brand as the chef legitimizing or elevating it.

Linh says her mom, a home cook, is fairly incredulous when she sees stories, recipes, and videos of the ilk.

“Do you know they have white people trying to show you how to make pho?” she asked Linh. She had never heard of many of the ingredients and techniques depicted, though she regularly cooks pho at home.

In that sense, Soleil and Linh feel like such meddling with cuisine disturbs the very heart and soul of cultural identity.

Soleil, in addition to her culinary work, co-hosts a podcast called the Racist Sandwich (they covered this subject on that podcast and you can listen to it here) where they delve into conversations about food, race, gender, and class. In that podcast, she says that pho is probably the most important touchstone she has where it comes to her own Vietnamese identity. No matter how assimilated her family becomes, she says, they can always agree on one thing, and that’s pho.

“I can’t have a conversation with my grandmother about politics, or even how her day is going, but I can always ask for more noodles.”

Linh concurs. “It’s our culture. Leave it alone.”