On Monday, PETA issued its list of the Top 10 vegan-friendly ballparks in the U.S., and Target Field is batting No. 2, right behind the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Park.

The Minneapolis ballpark was lauded for bringing Northeast's Herbivorous Butcher into its food lineup. HB, which is considered the country's first bloodless "butcher shop," slings Sriracha brats and Italian sausages at Target Field. PETA also praised the meatless taco, burrito, Indian, and burger options available at the home to your Twins, who are currently tied for first place atop the AL Central.

The neat news was delivered via a press release that demands we quote from it, simply by virtue of one baffling pun from PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman.

"The Twins have gone to bat for animals and compassionate baseball fans alike," she says --italics hers. "Target Field will have vegans cheering for its variety of animal-friendly options that have earned it a coveted spot on PETA's list."

Oof ... we've not seen a stretch like that since Byron Buxton's latest highlight grab in center field. Anyway, here's what yours truly had to say about HB's vegan dogs -- available for $12.50 at Section 129 -- when they debuted in April:

The Italian and Sriracha varieties should be agreeable to even the most meat-crazed among us ... when slathered in mustard, tucked in a bakery-fresh bun, and topped with sauteed onions.

Read our complete grades for new Target Field food here. Check out PETA's Top 10 vegan-friendly ballparks below.

1. Globe Life Park, Arlington, Texas

2. Target Field, Minneapolis

3. Chase Field, Phoenix

4. Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles

5. Citi Field, New York City

6. Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, California

7. Yankee Stadium, New York City

8. Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore

9. AT&T Park, San Francisco

10. Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia