PEOPLE Magazine helps Minnesota become famous for its… canned beans

In an issue slated for a July 15th release date, the nation’s premiere checkout aisle fodder will tell us what’s tasty. According to PEOPLE, “Grocery shelves are packed with products promising great taste, easy preparation and healthy benefits." To sort the wheat from the chaffe, PEOPLE's editors "ate, drank and cooked more than 1,200 different items to find the most delicious new supermarket foods.”

As if that isn’t delightful enough, local brand S&W Beans took home top honors in the publication’s first annual awards… for canned beans. Conquering the hearts and stomachs of consumers and gossip columnists alike, the Minnesota-based company received recognition for their Indian Style Garbanzos, beating out pretenders to the bean throne thanks to its delicious curry flavor and “ready-to-eat convenience.”

The award-winning canned beans in question debuted in 2018 as part of S&W’s line of all non-GMO, gluten-free, vegetarian side dishes designed to help busy people enjoy healthy, flavorful food without sweating away over a stove. In fact, heating these award-winning beans is somewhat optional; a staffer for PEOPLE went so far as to say “I could’ve eaten this out of the can by itself!” thereby painting one of the more stunning mental pictures I've imagined in a while.

Several other brands owned by Minnesota-based companies also received nods, which means the Bold North is finally gaining recognition for something other than SPAM. Beyond being the home of the world’s finest canned beans, we can now add to our bragging rights Best Biscuit (Pillsbury Grands! Sweet Hawaiian Biscuits), Best Nut Butter (Justin’s Maple Cashew Butter), Best Ice Cream (Talenti Gelato Layers: Salted Caramel Truffle), Best Cereal (Blueberry Cheerios), and Best Turkey Burger (Applegate Organics’ Great Organic Blend Burger).

Snag the food-centric issue of PEOPLE on newsstands mid-July, then celebrate Minnesota’s unexpected victories with a delicious, healthy… bean snack, possibly straight from the can, in your parked car, outside your local grocer.

It’s what PEOPLE’s people would do.