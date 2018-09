Gallery Grid 1/23 Alma Guzman 2/23 Alma Guzman 3/23 Alma Guzman 4/23 Alma Guzman 5/23 Alma Guzman 6/23 Alma Guzman 7/23 Alma Guzman 8/23 Alma Guzman 9/23 Alma Guzman 10/23 Alma Guzman 11/23 Alma Guzman 12/23 Alma Guzman 13/23 Alma Guzman 14/23 Alma Guzman 15/23 Alma Guzman 16/23 Alma Guzman 17/23 Alma Guzman 18/23 Alma Guzman 19/23 Alma Guzman 20/23 Alma Guzman 21/23 Alma Guzman 22/23 Alma Guzman 23/23 Alma Guzman

Does Misfit Coffee -- the one-of-a-kind shop that replaced Urban Bean in south Minneapolis -- deliver oddball drinks with serious style? If we're to believe City Pages (and we always should), the answer is yes! Enjoy this photo tour of the brand-new Lyndale Avenue spot. All photos by Alma Guzman.