Gray Fox Coffee & Wine is a new concept for the husband-wife duo, who are also behind Eat Street's Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen. Their new Minneapolis venture is the anchor tenant for downtown's remodeled 121 South 8th St. building, a sleek space that means Gray Fox is a little less rustic and a bit more modern than its Eat Street sibling.

Emily Cassel

The bright, open, airy atrium is decked out in a serious amount of marble and copper and rose gold, with tables for the laptop set and a few plush lounge areas for meetings and hangs.

"We're trying to create a very comfortable place you want to gather with friends, coworkers, and take a respite from the skyway, from your workday," Chris told us when the coffee shop was announced in May.

He also said, "We're coming for the Starbucks crowd," and oh boy, does Gray Fox seem set to deliver on that front. We stopped in for a Millennial Pink latte, an actually-pink drink with strawberry and oat milk/beetroot powder that was velvety and perfectly sweet (and cleverly printed with an espresso ink Gray Fox logo).

Emily Cassel

And there's even rose gold on the cups:

Emily Cassel

Food-wise, you'll find cold sandwiches (Italian cold cut, turkey and brie, vegetable hummus), salads (Mediterranean, chef's, grilled chicken caesar), and paninis (caprese, club, ham and swiss). There's an assortment of meat and cheese boards, smoothie bowls, and a trio of pizzas: Mediterranean, classic pepperoni, and "Fig and the Pig."

Emily Cassel

But that's not all! There's also beer, wine, and frose, which you can order after snagging a shiny stool at the seductive, secluded bar.

Emily Cassel

Gray Fox is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. through 7 p.m., meaning you don't even have to be a downtown cube dweller to scarf one of those pizzas with a wine slushie sometime soon. (One thing to note: They don't take cash! This is a cards-only cafe.)

Meanwhile, over in Minnetonka, the Bjorlings are plugging away at the forthcoming Copper Cow.

Gray Fox Coffee and Wine

801 Marquette Ave. S., Minneapolis

612-886-3770; grayfoxcoffee.com