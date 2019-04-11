Peak North Loop? The neighborhood's getting an 'upscale' golf simulator bar/restaurant

The yupster 'hood may have just reached its foregone conclusion.

A new bar/restaurant will soon join the glossy menagerie of indecipherable lifestyle condos, artisan toast destinations, and bougie boutiques: Thr3 Jack. Its big draw is "state-of-the-art golf simulators," which will transport users to over 70 world-class courses—Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, Whistling Straits, etc.

That means golf—perhaps the whitest, blue-bloodiest signifier in all the land—will be accessible year-round in downtown Minneapolis... provided you pay the hourly rates. (An on-hand PGA pro can offer lessons and pointers for additional fees.)

"Our community loves golf, but unfortunately, the game is absent for six months out of the year; I’m not an avid golfer like my brother, so we wanted to create a space that will appeal to everyone," Lucy Robb —who co-owns Thr3 Jack with her brother Bo Massopust—says via a press release.

The "upscale" 200-seater's menu "elevates" and "adds excitement" to modern American fare, per the release, during lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Will there be a 50-seat patio and "three ergonomic stations"? So it seems. Jesse Held (Earl Giles) is handling the cocktail program. Nathan Rostance (Bachelor Farmer/Marvel Bar) is set to guide operations.

Thr3 Jack is setting up shop inside The Nordic (729 Washington Ave. N.), a 10-story mixed-up development project from United Properties that's still being constructed. It'll eventually house a food hall (more on that here), WeWork offices, 57 apartments, street-level retail, and a massive parking garage.