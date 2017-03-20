Now the political affiliations of the New York-based parent company are giving its new brand headaches. The #DONTDRINKBALLAST hashtag emerged last week, a boycott call inspired by money Constellation gifted to a political action committee (PAC) supporting Paul Ryan, the Republican House speaker from Wisconsin.

In 2016, Constellation donated $23,000 to the Team Ryan PAC, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. Boycott leaders Revolution League, a Chicago activist organization, say purchasing Ballast Point indirectly aids Ryan's attacks on the Affordable Care Act and "[President Donald] Trump's agenda of hate." Constellation's political donations skewed heavily toward Republican causes and candidates last year.

Ironically, the election of Trump caused Constellation's stock to tank in November. That's because the largest U.S. beer importer could theoretically be harmed by Trump's negative views of NAFTA and proposed "border tax."

Thirsty for a less politically loaded pint? The Minnesota craft beer industry exploded by 355 percent during the past five years, so you've got plenty of locally owned options. We named New Glarus Brewing Co., the cult-loved pride of Ryan's home state, one of the 12 things worth road-tripping to Wisconsin for.

Ballast Point beers first arrived in Minnesota liquor stores and bars in 2013. Ballast is the 13th best-selling brewer in the U.S., according to the Brewers Association trade group. Its Sculpin IPA won gold at the 2014 World Beer Cup.