Patisserie 46 competes in elite Coupe du Monde, creates new pastries for you

Unlike you, Kate Goodpaster and the crew from Rose Street Patisserie are trained professionals, and a little over a week ago, they actually threw down on behalf of Team USA at the intense world cup of baking.

Just like its sportier counterpart, this Coupe du Monde also takes place every four years, uniting 12 teams of professionals from all over the planet. For three days in January they compete in four disciplines: baguettes and breads of the world, sweet viennoiseries, gourmet baking, and artistic creation.

Scenes from the Coupe du Monde competition, including (at left) the "Billie Holiday," now available in Minneapolis. Jean Michel Peyral

Though we and Goodpaster hail from the land of the Miracle on Ice, the Mighty Ducks, and Stefon Diggs’s Minneapolis Miracle, sometimes a brave performance doesn’t mean a podium finish. Such was the case for the American team, who received high praise for their efforts despite missing out an award at the events. (China claimed the gold, with Japan and Denmark placing silver and bronze, respectively.)

“We are so proud of Kate Goodpaster and her representation of the United States at the World Cup of Baking,” wrote her mentor and former Coupe du Monde medalist John Kraus. “She has firmly planted herself amongst the best bakers in the world. The level at which we watched her perform was one of the highlights of my career. I am so proud to have her leading the way of the future of Patisserie 46 and Rose Street. Twin Cities, we are all very fortunate she chooses to make this her home.”

As Kraus notes, the echelon of Goodpaster’s baking remains one that few of us will ever attain, and we’re lucky her goods remain within our reach daily. To this end, Goodpaster has returned offering the public a limited chance to enjoy the items she and her team created for competition at the Coupe du Monde..

Look for the Aloha Swing (a croissant with dulce de leche coconut filling, pastry cream and tropical jam), a confection made with croissant dough, cranberry and chocolate praline sablé called “Let the Good Times Roll,” the Billie Holiday (made with brioche, lemon, pastry cream, and strawberry rhubarb jelly), Pain aux Raisins (croissant dough with vanilla pastry cream and golden raisins soaked in Tattersall’s apple brandy), and a classic brioche à tête.

These delights will be available for purchase at Patisserie 46, Rose Street Patisserie, and Rose Street Café Friday through Sunday, January 31 to February 2, and the following weekend, February 7 through 9.

Patisserie 46 – 4552 Grand Ave. S., Minneapolis

Rose Street Patisserie – 171 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul

Rose Street Café – 882 W 7th St., St. Paul