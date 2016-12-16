Pajarito Mexican bistro opens in St. Paul next week

Pajarito, the new Mexican restaurant in the old Glockenspiel space on West 7th Street will open on December 21.

It’s an exciting addition to the West 7th neighborhood. Stephan Hesse (formerly of Libertine) and Tyge Nelson (formerly of Chino Latino) are super passionate about Mexican food, and I have every reason to believe they’re going to do it right. If tortillas, barbacoa and chile de arbol salsa were ever a labor of love, you’ll find it here.

This is going to be a big restaurant, at 127 seats and over 3,000 square feet. But you can still expect it to be bustling, because everybody loves tacos, and there are few things like it in the neighborhood. Plus, it’s affordable: $5 for smaller plates and up to $20 for entrees like a smoked and pasilla glazed chimichurri ribeye.

A few other sneak peeks of the menu, much of which will come off the wood fired grill:

a bunch of house made salsas including ancho tomatillo, chile de arbol and avocado serrano;

smoked sea trout tostadas, grilled octopus and fried yucca;

nine kinds of tacos including a bunch of classics like barbacoa, al pastor, chicken tinga, plus some seafood and veggie options;

a smattering of sides like rajas (delectable sliced and roasted poblanos in a cream sauce,) charro beans (soupy and porky and amazing,) brussels sprouts served esquites style (sliced into little nubbins and tossed with mayo and cream and chile) plus wood roasted onions and house made tortillas.

And if that isn’t enough, craft cocktails, lots of exposed brick, the original pressed tin ceilings, and, we imagine, a lot of true hospitality. And they’re open all day!

See? The Mexican bistro. It's what we’ve all been waiting for, and we won’t have to wait much longer.

Opens December 21

651-340-9545

Hours:

Monday-Thursday 11a.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sunday –11a.m – 9p.m.