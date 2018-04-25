On May 4, CMX Cinemas will make its long-awaited premiere. It's gonna be fancy AF.

What's the mega-mall getting, exactly? Let's consult Wednesday's press release.

-- A four-pronged Market Cinema concessions concept inspired by "food halls," which we're promised are very trendy among "foodies."

That means an "in-house pizza station," featuring "handcrafted" 'za, keeping with the tradition of how almost all pizzas are crafted; a "burgers and shakes destination," featuring "made-to-order" burgers and "hand-spun" shakes, keeping with the tradition of how those products are typically made and spun; a "deli-catessen [sic] go-to station," featuring "elegant cheese and charcuterie platters," plus sammies, salads, beer, and wine; and, finally, a "popcorn lab," featuring freshly popped kernels of corn.

-- An "immersive center bar." That means "handcrafted" (that word again...) cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits, all curated by "professional mixologists." Take a hike, hobbyist mixologists! Booze in movie theaters is the current No. 1 hipster trend, if we're to believe City Pages' recent Best Of issue.

-- Thirteen screens capable of seating 872 moviegoers in "comfy oversized leather recliners" affixed with swivel tables. The screens and sound systems? They're state-of-the-art, we're promised.

-- Tickets will cost ya just $5 on "Terrific Tuesdays," which take place every Tuesday. Discounted $8 tickets will be offered every day to seniors (60-plus), kids, and military. Matinee tickets will run $8.50 on weekday and $10 weekends. Regular price evening tickets will be $11 on weekdays and $14 on weekends. CMX accepts MoviePass.

Wanna hear from Frank Stryjewski, COO of CMX Cinemas? Here he is, via the press release:

"We are thrilled to open the first of its kind CMX Market Cinema at Mall of America! Our guests will be astounded by the new movie-going experience that will satisfy all family members’ preferred food and drink selection. This is not your typical movie theatre; it’s a redefined cinema experience."

Owned by Mexico City-headquartered Cinemex, CMX Cinemas operates 32 movie theaters in the U.S. The MOA location is one of CMX's first ventures into the Midwest.