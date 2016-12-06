Opening date for the Walker's Esker Grove restaurant announced

On Tuesday, December 13, the museum will throw open the doors for both lunch and dinner, and beginning January 7, Saturday and Sunday brunch.

The menu is described as a modern but unfussy approach to vegetable and grain-focused cooking using classic techniques, and "organically-motivated dishes."

Glimpses of the space reveal wooden floors, skylights, a cozy bar, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden and the downtown skyline.

And, come warmer climes, an outdoor stairway takes visitors from the fab new front door to the restaurant's green roof, connecting with a series of accessible pathways that will wind up the hillside through the trees and sculptures.

Cool.

723 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

eskergrove.com