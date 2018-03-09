Vicinity's Ryan Sarno says they landed on the decision to shutter shop number two about a month ago. Vicinity’s first cafe (3350 Lyndale Ave. S.) remains open and will for the foreseeable future; Sarno tells us the plan is to consolidate operations under one roof.

“Closing the second shop is an opportunity for Vicinity to simplify a little and focus on being the best version of ourselves,” he wrote in an email to City Pages. “By concentrating our talents and energies on the original, Lyndale Ave. shop, I think we will be even more successful in what we strive to offer to Minneapolis: friendly and quick service, carefully roasted specialty coffee, excellent drinks, and an accessible place for the community to meet.”

Operating out of just one home base, Sarno explains, will allow for a renewed focus on developing new offerings and on hosting community events "that we weren't always able to follow through on in the past." He says he looks forward to utilizing that side room a little more, for things like brewing and tasting workshops.

Now, maybe this news doesn’t come as a huge shock to you, if, like this writer and at least a few of her friends, you ever walked into Vicinity on a Saturday morning hoping for a wild rice-topped waffle or black bean burger and were instead told simply: “No food today.” There's also this: According to one Kingfield resident, it sounds like there’s always been a not-super-sporty relationship between the shop and neighbors, many of whom were quite attached to the previous tenant—Anodyne Coffeehouse—and might have been just a little resentful that it wasn’t there anymore. The 17-year fixture at 4301 Nicollet Ave. S. closed to make way for Vicinity (then Bull Run) in 2014.

But there were good times, too!

“The Nicollet cafe had its up and downs, and we especially appreciate the Kingfield neighborhood's support over the past few years,” Sarno adds. “I hope many of those regulars will make themselves at home a mile away at the Lyndale Vicinity.”