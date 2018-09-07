One of the Twin Cities' best bakeries lands a location in Uptown
When we called Sarah Botcher's Black Walnut Bakery the best in the Twin Cities earlier this year, we predicted that a permanent storefront had to be coming soon.
Until now, Black Walnut's been supplying all five Spyhouse locations and One On One Bicycle Studio in the North Loop with wholesale baked goods. But, quoting ourselves: "When the melt-in-your-mouth pain au chocolat inevitably helps Botcher land a standalone home, you can bet there will be a line out the door every damn day. We'll be at the front of it."
And would you look at that! Mere months later, Botcher -- who started selling her superlative pastries at the Minneapolis Farmers Market in 2013 -- has found herself a permanent place in Uptown.
According to the Strib, Black Walnut's brick-and-mortar shop will open up in a retail-slash-residential-slash-office complex at the corner of Hennepin Avenue and 32nd Street. “It’s the perfect location," Botcher says. "Uptown could use a good bakery, to be honest.”
In addition to the croissants and scones you know and love, Botcher's move from communal kitchen to a store of her own will allow her to have cakes and pies, and she tells the Strib there's "a lot of R&D in the works."
When we profiled the "powerhouse" baker earlier this year, we noted that she's a damn hustler, a one-woman show for the majority of her career who works just about every day but Christmas. “I've always wanted to have my own business, and it's been a path that I've been on for a long time,” she said then. (So perhaps our prediction that she'd soon open a shop for herself wasn't Nostradamus-like after all.)
You'll have to wait a bit yet to get Black Walnut in Uptown: The Strib says the opening is slotted for the spring.
Until then, remember: Those cookies and croissants are available daily at Spyhouse and One On One.