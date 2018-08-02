Well, you social-climbing, class-aspiration-having, high-society hopeful, have we got some news for you. The Hewing Hotel's gorgeous North Loop rooftop—previously the domain of guests exclusively—is, as of August 1, open to the public, every day of the week.

The shift atop the swanky 124-room hotel was announced via Facebook. "Sit city-side for spectacular views, cocktails, and shareable plates—no cover charge required," a July post reads, noting that the opening menu includes a gin-spiked frosé and a coconut water tropical rum drink, plus bar snacks. If you do have a little coin to spare, you can purchase a day pass to the sauna and spa pool for 30 bucks (valid from 11 a.m to 11:30 p.m.). Get yours at the front desk or on the roof.

Fine print: The rooftop is 21+ only; no reservations necessary; seating and day pass availability are first-come, first-served.

Hewing's roof has opened up for special events in the past—their ice bar was come-one-come-all on Tuesdays leading to the Super Bowl this winter—but this summer is the first time it's available to everyone, every day.

And you don't even need to put on a parka to partake.

The Hewing Hotel

300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis

651-468-0600, hewinghotel.com