On Black Friday, get a first look at Sociable Cider Werks' newest, rarest barrel-aged ciders

A little crazy? For sure. But they did it anyway; the Northeast cidery flung open its doors for the first time on Thanksgiving Day, 2014.

Sociable celebrates that by-the-seat-of-their-pants debut each year like clockwork -- actually like clockwork, in that they mark the anniversary by releasing one brand-new cider every hour on the hour from 12 p.m. 'til 12 a.m.

The festivities no longer take place on Turkey Day, of course. While a few "Surprise, we're open!" tweets and Facebook posts were enough to pack the taproom with friends and folks from the Northeast neighborhood in 2014, Watkins and co. are well aware that most people would rather spend that day with their own families. (Or, at the very least, they feel obligated to.)

So instead, they've moved the fun to Friday, giving you a convenient excuse to skip the bargain-hunting chaos and sidle up to the bar for live music, a craft market, and an appearance from Santa Claus himself. And sidle you should, as this will be your only chance to taste many of the 12 super-limited, experimental varietals hitting taplines. This year, that means the newest releases from Sociable's barrel aging program -- think flagship Freewheeler aged in sauvignon blanc barrels, silver rum barrels, or bourbon barrels, along with much, much more.

If you're curious, you probably want to get there early... some of these bad boys are limited to no more than a few gallons, and the SCW crew estimates they'll kick in less than 15 minutes.

Sociable Cider Werks

1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105

sociablecider.com