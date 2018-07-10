Old Strip Club Meat & Fish space will be reborn as a brewpub

Strip Club Meat & Fish was not such a place. The beloved St. Paul steakhouse shuttered last year after a decade in east St. Paul, and they did not go quietly into that good night, with owners Tim Niver and J.D. Fratzke throwing a "six-month party" to give fans time to say farewell.

So it's somehow fitting that later this year, Strip Club's former home will welcome another Twin Cities institution—sort of. Yoerg Brewing Co.—the state's first commercial brewery—is moving into the space.

The beermaker was a St. Paul staple from 1848 until going dark in 1952, but came back to life a few years ago. Owners Carol Minogue and Thomas Keim got the trademark and started producing; until now, they've been bottling and brewing in Wisconsin.

The PiPress has the lowdown on the new tenants, whose brewpub won't brew for distribution but will sell growlers. They'll also serve wine by the glass, cheese by the plate, and have a "mainly Old World menu," according to its owners.

As for the opening? After some slight changes to the interior—Keim tells the PiPress he loved Strip Club, but there was "so much space they weren’t using that we could"—Yoerg could be up and running by September 1.

Yoerg Brewing Co.

378 Maria Ave., St. Paul

yoergbeer.com