Oh hey, Minnesota's first Capriotti’s quietly opened on Tuesday

This Super Bowl thing -- it's exhausting! Everyone's trying to track down celebs, partake in all the bowl-adjacent festivities possible, and trick out-of-towners into dropping five large on their crappy one-bedroom apartments. And we won't even get to try our hand at the 4 a.m. bar close until tonight... Who knows how that's going to go?

But even in the midst of all this insanity, other stuff is still happening. I know! The world, as they say, spins madly on. And on Tuesday in Edina, a popular fast-casual sandwich shop quietly propped open the doors to its first location in the state, news that was promptly and handily drowned out by the hullabaloo surrounding the Big Game.

Capriotti's, a sub shop with humble roots in Wilmington, Delaware's Little Italy, has steadily spread to more than 100 locations throughout the country since 1976. Their Edina outpost is the first of three that will eventually land in the Twin Cities metro, GoMN reported last year.

What's on the menu? Soups, salads, bowls, and of course, subs, the most popular of which appears to be the Bobbie, with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo. It's not all meat, meat, meat, either: Capriotti's has a whole vegetarian menu with veggie chicken, turkey, and burger patties.

They'll be serving supersized subs for the Super Bowl, so if you haven't made plans to feed the hungry folks at your party... well, there you go.

Capriotti's

7143 France Ave. S., Edina; 952-217-5392

Open from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. daily