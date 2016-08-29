City Pages

Obento-Ya is fighting with its Yelp-ers

Monday, August 29, 2016 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Look out Yelp-ers: you're not the only one with access to a computer keyboard.

Leave a bad review of a restaurant, and the restaurant just might fire back. Case in point: 

Evidently, the very good independent Japanese restaurant Obento-Ya recently stopped serving sushi, according to the chef, Kjersten Winters, because it was a "huge stress." (He recently lost his wife and partner in the business, Mie Winters, to cancer). 

Meanwhile, a Yelp-er bestowed them with a single star because they were "seriously bummed" that the restaurant discontinued selling sushi, even though Obento-Ya was their favorte. 

Winters fired back: "One star becasue you are sad? Grow up! And cry on someone else's page." 

Natually, commenters are going wild with discussion about whether or not its appropriate for a restaruant  to fire back. What do you think? 

 

 

