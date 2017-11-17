Now open: Spyhouse Coffee's first St. Paul cafe

A new location for Spyhouse Coffee, open as of 6 a.m. today at the intersection of Snelling and Palace Avenues in St. Paul.

This is the first St. Paul cafe for the local specialty coffee company, which has been steadily building a mini Minneapolis empire since opening in the Whittier neighborhood in 2000. An Uptown outpost followed in 2008, followed by a cafe and roasting facility in Northeast that let the shop start roasting its own beans -- thanks to a very stylish 1950s Probat UG -- in 2013. A fourth Spyhouse landed in the North Loop two years later.

"Our staff has worked tirelessly on the odds and ends to bring a little Minneapolis love to our capital city," reads an Instagram post from the cafe. Expect Spyhouse No. 5 -- located, fittingly, in the former home of Timelines Antiques -- to have the same vintage-meets-modern style founder Christian Johnson has curated at each of its older siblings.

In fact, that's part of the reason Spyhouse St. Paul is saying hello to the neighborhood a little later than planned; Johnson doesn't mind taking his time. He oversees design here himself, tracking down the hardware and antiques that have become so integral to the cafe's character while a friend brings his vision to life on the buildout side. "We're old school," a grinning Johnson told City Pages last month.

Spyhouse Coffee

420 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul

spyhousecoffee.com