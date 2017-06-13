Since Rise Bagel Company swung open its doors, the North Loop may never be dogged by that question again.

On Saturday, the homegrown bagel operation upgraded to a permanent storefront after years of selling at the Fulton Farmers Market and local pop-ups. Owners Jen and Kate Lloyd have made it their mission to bring handcrafted "old-world" bagels to the Twin Cities. We have suffered a shortage of bagel shops for too long. Let us heal.

As you enter the spiffed-up former warehouse, a counter juts out to greet you, extending under glass the five prototypes of bagels on offer that day. Rise keeps the lineup rustic and familiar: sesame, poppyseed, plain, salt, and everything.

One bagel will run you $1.75, plus $3-$3.75 for cream cheese (including a vegan option!) and spreads. A half-dozen go for $8.50, a full dozen, $16.50. They aren't cheap, but then, their ingredients (organic) and methods (hand-made and then "rolled, boiled, topped on both sides and baked") aren't cheap either.

The bagel produced at Rise is not the dense, bread-bomb of modern chain shops. It's slimmer, crispy on the outside with a slight chew, and soft at the center. It makes for a balanced topping-to-bagel ratio.

In addition to the straightforward bagel-and-shmear options, Rise serves a handful of breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Grab an egg and cheese for $5.50, or spring for the classic lox with cream cheese, capers, and onions for $12. We were quite taken with the inspired "Artisan" breakfast sammy, with egg, bacon, melty Havarti, arugula, rosemary butter, and apple mustard, a worthy treat at $8.

Open-faced sandwiches bring a little more fun to the menu, like the Pop Tart, topped with buttercream frosting, strawberry preserves, and, of course, sprinkles. For something completely outside the box, the Wonton takes a sesame bagel and loads it up with jalapeno cream cheese, sweet and sour sauce, hot mustard, and crushed wontons. Both items are $5.

Lunch starts at 11 a.m. (breakfast, for the record, goes all day) and includes a tidy list of three sandwiches: smoked turkey, roast beef, and garden veggie, for $8-9. Wash down your bagels with locally roasted coffee, organic tea, local soda, or Topo Chico bottled mineral water.

And a touch to make you nostalgic for your favorite New York bagel shop: The sandwiches come wrapped in brown wax paper and sliced in two, paper and all. Go halfsies with a friend or save one half for later — if you can wait that long.

Rise Bagel Co.

530 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis

risebagel.com

Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

