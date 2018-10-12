Now open at Keg and Case: A Minnesota-themed pizzeria serving up 'Passive-Aggressive Pies' and more

The new Keg and Case Market already offers something for just about every mood and any palate. There's gourmet cotton candy and there are nutrient-packed fresh fruit and veggie juices. Shoppers can get specialty doughnuts or smoked meats or mushrooms grown on-site.

So to fill that open space, you bank on a can't-miss, universal crowd-pleaser. You go with a food that satisfies piping-hot, fresh from the oven, and cold and leftover from the fridge the next day.

You do not go with green eggs and ham.

You go with pizza.

That was the idea behind MN Slice—the new offering from Rose Street Patisserie's John Kraus and Keg and Case co-founder Dean Perlman—which just opened Thursday. Located below Clutch Brewing, the pizzeria serves up 'Sota-inspired pizzas with a side of St. Paul pride: Ingredients are sourced from other Keg and Case vendors.

You'll always be able to get cheese and pepperoni atop MN Slice's sourdough crusts, according to a recent release, along with rotating Minnesota options. Names include the Hot Dish (natch), with tater tots, ground beef, and mushrooms from Forest to Fork. There's the aforementioned Passive-Aggressive Pie, made with spicy sausage and pineapple. (An interesting choice, given the not at all passive debate about whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza.)

Not-so-'Sota but still Midwestern is the brat- and curd-covered 'Sconnie; there's also the Long Goodbye, with spicy merguez, pickles, and more. And, of course: the Meat Raffle, its toppings provided by neighboring sausage and cured meat vendor K’nack.

The release promises these are "very generous slices"—they'd have to be, as they fall between $6 and $10—and lists hours as Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Sat from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MN Slice at Keg & Case West 7th Market

928 W. Seventh St., St. Paul